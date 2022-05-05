Ontario party leaders look to drum up support in battleground GTA
Ontario's four main provincial party leaders are campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area again today, in a bid to shore up support in the key region.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is making an announcement this morning in Toronto about a plan to expand health care.
She is spending the whole day in ridings in the east-Toronto region of Scarborough, where the party won a seat in 2018 and where it is hoping to pick up more.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in Vaughan for a morning platform announcement before heading south to Toronto to talk about his buck-a-ride transit pledge.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Pickering this morning for an unspecified announcement.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make a housing announcement in Waterloo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How drones and 3D-printed weapon technology are revolutionizing the battlefield in Ukraine
As Russia shifts its tactics in Ukraine, opting for less manpower and more powerful weapons, drone technology is revolutionizing the way Ukrainian troops can fight back.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Governor General Mary Simon still has work to do to improve her French, says Quebec premier
One day after meeting with Governor General of Canada Mary Simon, Quebec Premier François Legault says she still has "more work to do" to improve her French language skills.
London
-
London, Ont. resident facing slew of charges after traffic stop: OPP
What started off as a routine traffic stop in Central Huron resulted in far more than one London resident bargained for.
-
CTV News London welcomes Reta Ismail as new anchor of CTV News at Six
CTV News London announced Wednesday the new anchor of its weeknight flagship newscast — Reta Ismail will begin anchoring London’s 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, June 6.
-
London, Ont. woman goes 'all in' for lotto prize
A London, Ont. woman went “all in” to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth just over $113,000.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers win game 7 overtime thriller, move on to next round
The Kitchener Rangers have pulled off the upset and are onto the next round of the OHL playoffs.
-
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the Donovan.
-
Human remains found in wooded area near Parry Sound
Officers from the West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Seguin Township on Monday.
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
Ottawa
-
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
Section of Hwy. 174 closed this weekend for LRT work
The city of Ottawa says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 174 will be closed between Blair Road and Montreal Road from 8 p.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex acting medical health officer joins letter to province asking for indoor mask mandate
The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex has joined two other public health units in an appeal to the Ontario government for a temporary provincial masking mandate.
-
Fully involved Harrow house fire causes $500,000 damage
Essex firefighters helped put out a fully involved house fire in Harrow.
-
Playoff tracker: Windsor Spitfires face Kitchener Rangers in second round
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barrie
-
Several local familiar faces hit the campaign trail
Local candidates hit the ground running Wednesday with the election now fully underway.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.
-
Atlantic
-
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
-
Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice
A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.
Calgary
-
'Bill 15 is a mistake': ATA raises concerns over reform of teacher discipline process
The Alberta government has passed a bill that changes the discipline process for teachers, and the teachers' association is not impressed.
-
Man killed in southeast Calgary crash identified
The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a crash in southeast Calgary Tuesday has arrived in the city, and are asking for support to help bring his remains home to Ontario.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: Warmer and drier than originally expected
The showers in southern Alberta’s weekend forecast have dropped off significantly.
Winnipeg
-
Kyle Pietz found guilty of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit case
A jury has found 36-year-old Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
Vancouver
-
Pregnant woman searching for Vancouver driver who allegedly hit her, then fled
A B.C. woman says she was on her way to visit family on Saturday night when she was struck by a driver at a Vancouver intersection.
-
Rally planned in Vancouver to mark National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
Dozens of people are expected to rally outside Vancouver City Hall Thursday afternoon to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
-
This popular B.C. lake will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic congestion
A Lower Mainland lake that usually sees crowds of people in the summer will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic in the area.
Edmonton
-
'This is going to be a party': Garth Brooks excited to return to Edmonton for stadium show
Country music star Garth Brooks joined CTV Morning Live Thursday morning ahead of his Edmonton show in June.
-
Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2
Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, cooldown starts tomorrow
Edmonton has a good chance to hit 20 C for the second time in 2022. But, just like the last time we hit 20 in early April, we'll follow it up with a cooling trend.