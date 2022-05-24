Ontario party leaders focus campaigns on Greater Toronto area

The leaders of Ontario's main political parties will be campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is headed to Brampton, Ont., where he'll make an unspecified announcement this morning.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will make a few stops around Toronto.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who contracted COVID-19 last week, will share her party's plan for families who lost loved ones in long-term care in an online media appearance.

She took the day off on Sunday, and her federal counterpart, Jagmeet Singh, campaigned in her stead.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner, who also has COVID-19, is set to campaign virtually again today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.