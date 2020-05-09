TORONTO -- The provincial government has announced it will support child care centres that have been closed since March with their fixed operating costs as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

The funding comes just under a month after the province issued an emergency order that prevents closed child care operators from charging parents fees.

"Our plan is focused on two objectives. The first was focused on saving parents money by prohibiting child care providers from charging families during the closure period. The second objective was focused on protecting child care spaces across our province, so families can re-enter the workforce with confidence that local centres will be accessible and safe,” Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a news release issued Saturday morning.

Previously, child care centres received subsidies from the government on a per-student basis. But with most facilities in Ontario closed, the province can now send those funds to cover operational costs to those impacted.

This is a developing story. More to come.