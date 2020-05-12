TORONTO -- A registered nurse who worked at a long-term care home in London, Ont. has died of COVID-19.

The Ontario Nurses' Association said in a release Tuesday evening that registered nurse Brian Beattie has died.

A spokesperson with the ministry of health confirmed that Beattie is the first Ontario nurse to die of the virus.

“This is a tragedy for all of us,” ONA President Vicki McKenna said in a news release. “Brian was a well-liked and respected registered nurse. He was the definition of dedication, and he considered his colleagues and residents to be his 'other family.'”

Beattie worked at Kensington Village in London, a licensed home with around 126 beds that has been experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

According to the ONA statement, Beattie “loved the work he did” and had advocated for his colleagues to have personal protective equipment.

The ONA said the Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate Beattie’s death.

"While there will be much discussion about Ontario's pandemic preparedness and protection of nurses and health-care workers, this is not the time for speculation," McKenna said in the release. "ONA will not comment further at this time."