Ontario NDP to take first step in appointing interim leader

In the next few days the Ontario New Democratic Party is expected to take the first step in appointing an interim leader following Andrea Horwath’s resignation from the role earlier this month.

The party told CP24 that the NDP caucus will recommend Peter Tabuns, long-time MPP for Toronto-Danforth, for the role on Wednesday.

In the next few weeks, the party executive will make a formal recommendation to the provincial council and a vote will take place.

No other names have been brought forward so far.

Tabuns has served as MPP for Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and acted as the Official Opposition’s spokesperson on energy and climate issues.

He put his name forward for party leadership in 2009, but lost to Horwath, who held the position for 13 years.

Hours after the results of the June 2 election were announced, Horwath stood in front of her supporters and announced that it was time to “pass the torch.”

While maintaining their position as Ontario’s Official Opposition, the NDP were unable to make much headway on election day, losing nine seats they clinched four years ago.

The Liberal Party will also soon need to name an interim leader. On the same night that Horwath stepped down, Steven Del Duca said he would not be staying on as party leader.

Del Duca was unable to win in his home riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge and the Liberals were only able to gain eight seats in the legislature.

With files from Cristina Tenaglia