Ontario NDP to elect interim leader on June 28, party says

The Ontario NDP will elect their new interim leader by the end of the month, a party spokesperson has confirmed.

The NDP provincial council is expected to meet on June 28 and will vote for a new leader at that time.

The party previously told CP24 the caucus is recommending Peter Tabuns, a long-time MPP for Toronto-Danforth, for the role.

As of Thursday, no further names have been brought forward.

This will be the second time Tabuns has vied for leadership of the Ontario NDP. In 2009, he put his name forward but lost to Andrea Horwath.

Horwath held the position for 13 years before stepping down on election night, saying it was time to “pass the torch.”

Tabuns has been an MPP since 2006 and acted as the Official Opposition’s spokesperson on energy and climate issues.

With files from Cristina Tenaglia