Ontario NDP propose cap-and-trade system; other parties differ on emission reductions
Ontario's NDP is proposing to establish a new cap-and-trade system for emissions reductions in the province if they are elected this week.
The NDP, Liberals and Greens all pledge to cut emissions in half by 2030 below 2005 levels, but only the New Democrats are promising a new cap-and-trade system to achieve those reductions.
The systems put caps on the amount of pollution companies in certain industries can emit and if they exceed those limits they must buy an equal number of allowances.
The former Liberal government entered Ontario into a cap-and-trade system with California and Quebec, but the Progressive Conservatives withdrew the province from it after they were elected in 2018.
In this election, the Liberals are not proposing to re-establish a cap-and-trade system, rather their environmental platform proposes to strengthen requirements on large industrial emitters.
When asked about his emissions reductions plan today, PC Leader Doug Ford touted electric vehicle manufacturing and making steel production greener.
The Green Party's plan proposes to increase the carbon price per tonne until it reaches $300 in 2032, returning the revenue to individuals, and eliminate fossil fuels from electricity generation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It's time CAF cedes more control to civilian authorities on sexual offences: Arbour
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been 'unwilling' and 'unable' to embrace action on military sexual harassment and assault and it's time the body cedes more control to civilian authorities, former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour says.
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Mary Ng under ethics probe over contract to firm co-founded by Liberal strategist
The federal ethics commissioner has opened an investigation into the conduct of International Trade Minister Mary Ng over a contract given to a company co-founded by a Liberal strategist.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Nova Scotia man known online as 'Raging Dissident' faces 13 firearms-related charges
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man charged following an anti-mask protest outside the home of the province's chief medical officer is facing 13 firearms-related charges in an unrelated incident.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; 21 bodies recovered
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Man dies in apartment fire in Cote-des-Neiges low-income seniors' residence
Montreal firefighters found a person in the rubble after a fire early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Côte-des-Neiges district. The building is a government-subsidized housing complex for low-income seniors.
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
-
Montreal police officer, construction worker sent to hospital after collision with vehicle
A Montreal police officer and a construction worker were hospitalized Monday morning after a driver crashed into them in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.
London
-
Children suffer non-life-threatening injuries in morning crash
Two young children have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a feed truck on Monday morning.
-
16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
-
$30,000 worth of drugs seized by London police
London, Ont. police have taken nearly $30,000 worth of drugs off the streets, according to a release.
Kitchener
-
'Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him': Accused takes the stand in Guelph murder trial
One of the two brothers charged in relation to the death of Nick Tanti is taking the stand in his own defense; the other has had one of his charges dropped.
-
Police seek driver involved in Brantford hit and run crash
Brantford police are trying to track down the driver involved in a hit and run collision that sent one person to hospital.
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in Toronto airport and was late for her own wedding after a massive Air Canada flight delay left her stranded.
-
Sault officer cleared in death during 2021 arrest
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has wrapped up a case involving a 30-year-old man who died during an arrest in Sault Ste. Marie in January 2021.
-
Algoma man charged with distributing child exploitation material
A northern Ontario man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material after Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was tipped off by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Ottawa
-
City still has hundreds of small outages left to deal with
Hydro crews are now focusing on smaller pockets of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
-
Doug Ford grilled about no-show during Ottawa power outage
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath are both in Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
-
Algonquin College ending COVID-19 mask mandate
Algonquin College is suspending its mandatory masking policy, but masks will still be required for convocation ceremonies this year.
Windsor
-
Three leaders in three days: Windsor 'feeling the love' in provincial election campaign
All three main party leaders have visited Windsor-Essex, with just four days left in the campaign.
-
Detroit Grand Prix offers discounted tickets for Canadian fans
Windsor race fans have a chance to get cheaper tickets thanks to a renewed partnership.
-
'Nice to be back up here': Brad Paisley returns to Caesars Windsor stage
Caesars Windsor turned country Sunday night.
Barrie
-
Man carrying loaded gun on Barrie street arrested after chase, police say
Officers in Barrie arrested an allegedly armed man after a short foot chase early Sunday morning.
-
Teens, 14 and 15, arrested after threats made in Aurora
Two teens in Aurora are in custody after police say a video surfaced of a teenager making threats while holding what appeared to be a firearm.
-
Police fatally shoot dog attacking officer in Orillia: OPP
Ontario's watchdog is investigating an incident in Orillia that left an officer and another man injured and a dog fatally shot.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
-
'It sickens me': Widow of Mountie killed in Moncton shooting angered by Supreme Court decision
The wife of a Mountie who was shot and killed in Moncton, N.B., nearly 10 years ago says she's frustrated and angry with Canada's highest court.
-
Nova Scotia man known online as 'Raging Dissident' faces 13 firearms-related charges
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man charged following an anti-mask protest outside the home of the province's chief medical officer is facing 13 firearms-related charges in an unrelated incident.
Calgary
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
-
Arrested again: RCMP seize drugs, weapons and cash from Innisfail man
An Innisfail man with a lengthy criminal history is in custody again following an RCMP investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
-
The processor and the pea: New agri-food complex opens in Lethbridge
The provincial government is putting more money into a new approach to food production that's taking the industry by storm.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
'Powerful' Colorado low bringing heavy rain, wind to southern Manitoba
Those living in southern Manitoba should brace for a heavy downpour and strong winds at the start of the week.
-
Winnipeg man charged in city’s 22nd homicide of 2022
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a 31-year-old woman’s death over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Details of a massive, just-approved redevelopment in Vancouver
A massive redevelopment project recently approved by the City of Vancouver includes hundreds of homes, as well as park space, a child-care facility and more.
-
Canucks moving Daniel and Henrik Sedin to player development staff
The Vancouver Canucks have announced several additions to the team's player development staff, including Daniel and Henrik Sedin.
-
Online sale of paddle boards, kayaks being investigated after theft at West Vancouver yacht club
West Vancouver police are investigating online sales of kayaks and paddle boards after similar ones were reported stolen from a local yacht club.
Edmonton
-
'It's only gonna get harder': McDavid, MacKinnon ready for challenge in first WCF
McDavid's Edmonton Oilers and MacKinnon's Colorado Avalanche open the Western Conference final Tuesday in Denver after slaying some of their spring demons.
-
Edmonton 'snake fence' gets new Oilers-inspired paint job
A memorable fence in downtown Edmonton has a new look.
-
Mrs. Universe, SI model Ashley Callingbull joins Elks' game-day hosting team
To the list of career accomplishments that includes model, motivational speaker and actress, Ashley Callingbull is adding CFL host.