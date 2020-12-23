TORONTO -- Ontario’s official opposition is joining the call led by families and medicals doctors demanding that the Ontario government intervenes at a Scarborough long-term care home that is struggling to cope with a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Scarborough MPP Doly Begum issued the urgent plea on Wednesday morning, saying the outbreak at the Tendercare Living Centre has infected at least 145 of the 254 residents and has led to at least 26 deaths.

"I am echoing the pleas for help from residents' families and doctors, who are calling the situation at Tendercare a nightmare scenario, with workers spread so thin that sick and dying patients aren't getting regular care," Begum said.

"It's clear the (Doug) Ford government must step in immediately and have health leadership take over this for-profit home. Lives are at stake and there isn't another minute to waste."

A Toronto doctor, who spent time at the home after she responded to an emergency request for help, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that the situation is “dire,” and that residents need help immediately in order to save lives.

"You're in long-term care because you need help. You need help with either feeding yourself, bathing yourself, going to the washroom, [or] transferring yourself,” Toronto’s Dr. Silvy Mathew said.

“If you don't have enough personal support workers, then you can't take care of people. You can have food delivered, but somebody has to help you actually eat it."

She has called on the Ontario government to bring the military into the home as it did for others during the first wave, a move that helped save lives and stabilize homes that were dealing with large numbers of infections and deaths.

"They cannot get the care that they need. Not even close," Mathew said. "There are preventable deaths here and if we just get enough help immediately, then we can do something."

The NDP wrote in a news release on Wednesday that doctors at Tendercare are reporting multiple residents are suffering from severe dehydration because there are not enough staff to help them eat and drink.

The home, which is owned by long-term care company Extendicare, has said it has requested help from local hospitals and Ontario Health to deal with staffing issues. The home has called the outbreak "extremely trying" and "difficult to mitigate when case rates in the surrounding community are high."

“We will continue to do everything we can to support our staff and residents at Tendercare Living Centre, and continue to explore every potential resource that could assist further,” the home said.

The NDP is asking Premier Doug Ford to bring temporary management to the home in order to deal with the outbreak sufficiently.

"Scarborough is a COVID-19 hotspot in urgent need of additional resources. Doug Ford's refusal to spend the money to increase staffing and implement infection prevention measures in long-term care homes has led to more outbreaks and more avoidable deaths," Begum said.

"If he continues to refuse to take action, more people will get sick, more people will tragically lose their lives, and more families will be devastated.”

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that all options on how to deal with the outbreak at the home are on the table.

“People do need to explore the full range of control options,” she said. “I am happy to speak with the team around what is happening specifically at the home, what the options are, and what makes the best sense."

A spokesperson for the Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement that the province remains “committed to doing everything we can, along with our partners, to help stabilize the homes and have them return to normal operations.”

The spokesperson also said the government has completed an inspection of the home and is determining the next steps to take to deal with the outbreak.

The government did not provide details on whether or not it was taking any immediate action to deal with the outbreak at the home despite the urgent requests from medical professionals and the official opposition.