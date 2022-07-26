Ontario NDP calls for permanent paid sick days program to fight monkeypox

Ontario NDP calls for permanent paid sick days program to fight monkeypox

In this Thursday, May 14, 2020 photo, a junior doctor holds his stethoscope during a patient visit. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) In this Thursday, May 14, 2020 photo, a junior doctor holds his stethoscope during a patient visit. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton