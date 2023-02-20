Ontario MPP puts forward proposal that could keep Schreiner from running as Ontario Liberal Leader

With the legislature resuming today questions remain as to whether Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will cross the floor to join the Ontario Liberal Party, a move that would position him as a contender in their leadership race.

But the validity of such a move could be challenged at the Liberals’ upcoming annual general meeting based on a proposal some observers say could keep Schreiner out.

The amendment to the Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) constitution is being tabled by Orléans MPP Stephen Blais.

The proposal—“that any candidate for leader, in addition to existing requirements, also have been a member of OLP as of January 1 of the year a leadership contest is called”—will be debated and decided on at the party’s March 3 meeting.

It’s a move that could not only disqualify Schreiner as a leadership candidate, but also exclude any other interested contender who is not a card -carrying Ontario Liberal as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Submissions for constitutional amendment proposals were open to any member of the Ontario Liberal Party until Feb. 1.

In January, after a group of 40 long-time Liberals penned an open letter asking Schreiner to consider entering the leadership race, the Green Party leader asked residents to give him “time to think about their arguments.” He said he wanted to talk to his constituents and get more feedback before making a decision. He also reiterated that he remains focused on representing those constituents and “working with people in the fight to protect the Greenbelt.”

Schreiner has been mum on the topic since. Neither Schreiner nor his representative returned a request for comment about whether he will cross the floor or if interim Green Party leaders were being interviewed.

Meanwhile, Toronto public affairs professional and strategist Marcel Wieder told CP24 Monday that voters may be looking for a more-seasoned Liberal.

“For someone to contest the leadership they need to be a Liberal for more than five minutes," Wieder said. "Mike Schreiner is a nice guy and a great leader of the Ontario Green Party, but how do you go from campaigning in the Hamilton by-election for your candidate and the next day go stumping for another party’s candidate?”

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser wouldn’t weigh in on whether Schreiner may swap party affiliations.

"Ontario Liberals are focused on gearing up for our largest annual meeting in 20 years. As the party's interim leader, I am neutral in the race and will not make comments directed towards individuals who are running for the party's Leadership, or those who may be considering whether to enter the race."

The provincial Liberals have been without a permanent leader since June 2022. The party has said it won’t rush to select a leader. At the annual general meeting, members are expected to vote on the rules for the leadership race.

It is unclear how long after that nominations will open for the position.