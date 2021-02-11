TORONTO -- The province says every long-term care home resident in Ontario has now been offered their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone that was pushed back due to repeated delivery delays of vaccines to the country.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Ford government confirmed that the first round of shots have been administered in every long-term care home in the province, with 62,000 residents now at least partially inoculated against the novel coronavirus. According to the province, more than 34,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, receiving both their first and second doses.

“This milestone marks an important step towards the immunization of our most vulnerable," Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario’s minister of long-term care, said in a news release issued Thursday.

"As we await details and timelines on further shipments from the federal government, I remain grateful for the coordinated efforts of all of our health care partners for quickly delivering the available vaccines to our loved ones."

To date, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are produced in Europe, are the only ones approved for use in Canada and both companies have come up short in their recent shipments to the country.

Moderna promised to deliver 230,000 doses of the vaccine to Canada in its first shipment this month but instead, only 180,000 were sent.

Federal officials have said it is still not clear how many doses the company will be sending to Canada during the next scheduled shipment on the week of Feb. 22.

Pfizer has also dramatically scaled back the number of vaccine vials in their shipments to Canada over the past month.

No new Pfizer doses were sent to Canada on the week of Jan. 25 and on the weeks of Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, Pfizer sent approximately 20 per cent of the doses it had promised to ship to the country.

Earlier this week, Health Canada regulators agreed to change labels on the Pfizer vials to reflect the fact that six doses, not five, are inside each container.

This means that the 336,000 doses initially allotted to Canada in next week’s shipment will now be counted as 400,000.

Retrieving the sixth dose from the vials has proven to be somewhat of a task, requiring a special syringe to extract it, and Canada has ordered millions more of the syringes in response.

The federal government has a contract to receive 40 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this year and four million of those doses are expected to be shipped by the end of March.

Health Canada is still reviewing data on other vaccine candidates that are awaiting approval, including the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As part of the first phase of its vaccination program, the provincial government promised to inoculate long-term care residents, workers, their essential caregivers, as well as frontline hospital workers, but vaccine shortages in recent weeks forced the Ford government to focus on providing first doses exclusively to long-term care home residents as well as high-risk retirement and First Nation elder care home residents.

Second doses are still being administered to all of those who have already received a first dose.

Officials previously said once sufficient supply of the vaccine is secured, the province will continue providing first doses to staff and essential caregivers in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.

-With files from The Canadian Press