Ontario mayor not concerned about 'tourist trap' label

A newly released report has found that Niagara Falls is Canada’s worst tourist trap, but that city’s mayor isn’t getting too worked up about it.

Speaking with CP24 Monday afternoon, Jim Diodati said the border town best known for its massive waterfall gets 22 million visits each year and is bound to get some criticism.

“I always say, you gotta take the good with the bad and not everybody's gonna love everything. As long as most of the people like you most of the time you're good,” he told CP24’s Nick Dixon, adding it’s “always a good thing when they’re talking about you.”

“You know, just recently we've been featured on a number of other lists: World's best loved landmark, top five places to live in Canada, most picturesque bucket list, top bucket list place in the world. So I mean, we've had all sorts of different ratings and charts and whatnot, but once in a while you got to take the good with the bad.”

Aside from being deemed Canada’s top tourist trap, the report by U.S.-based vacation home rental and property management company Casago also found Niagara Falls to be the seventh biggest hotspot in the world that target tourists with overpriced experiences and souvenirs.

Again, Diodati remained unscathed, adding his city is in “very good company … if you look at some of the other incredible destinations.”

Topping the global list is San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, followed by Barcelona’s Las Ramblas street and Oahu, Hawaii’s Dole Plantation. Fisherman’s Wharf is also the top tourist trap in the United States, followed by the Dole Plantation.

Diodati went on to say that during the busiest time of the year tourists typically pay more to visit any destination.

“Well, you know, like any other tourist place, there's high season and low season and if you're gonna go to a place during (the) busy time, you should expect to pay more. …” he said, adding some people are unhappy with souvenir shops at the end of an attraction.

“I call that good business. And I'm sure Disney has the same approach to that kind of thing. So if you're going to go to Disney during the spring break, or if you're going to go visit the Eiffel Tower during the summer, you can expect to pay more for it to be busier. Niagara Falls is no different.”

Diodati said the reality is that 80 per cent of the tourism in his city happens during the summer months, especially on weekends, and supply and demand will inevitably make things more expensive.

In the end, he said Niagara Falls is “Canada's number one leisure destination” and offers a “buffet or fun and excitement” for everyone.

Diodati added that he expects a busy summer ahead with lots of international visitors, especially American tourists who appreciate the low exchange rate and the fact they can get into Canada with only a passport.

“It's safe here. It's fun here. The dollar goes farther. Many haven't been here since before the pandemic and we expect it to be a really big recovery.”