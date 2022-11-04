Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail

An Ontario man convicted of killing a mother and two children in a 2018 high-speed crash has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The crash took place on Aug. 4 at around 9 p.m. on Highway 50 near Countryside Drive in Brampton, Ont.

At the time, police said a sports car and a SUV collided had collided, leaving a 47-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy dead.

During the trial, the court heard that the driver of the sports car—identified as Paul Manzon-- was travelling two times above the speed limit when he drove through the intersection.

In addition to the six-year jail sentence, Manzon will also be subject to a seven-year driving prohibition after his release.

In her reasons, Justice Nancy Dennison said, "the lives that were lost are worth so much more than any criminal sentence can account for."

There were 85 witness impact statements that lead to the sentencing decision. She also took into consideration Manzon's background and circumstances, and said she came to a decision that "a lengthy penitentiary sentence is warranted."

Dennison explained Manzon has shown remorse and that he is the caregiver for his dad. The Supreme Court Justice said Manzon had a criminal record of possession of narcotics from 1991 and two impaired driving convictions for which he received fines but there were no convictions for any Highway Traffic Act offenses.

The crown had asked for 10 to 12 years in prison with a five year driving prohibition to be served after, and the defence wanted a five-year term with a 10-year driving prohibition.

"I hope (the family) can understand why I imposed the sentence that I did," said Dennison. "The sentence is not meant to crush Mr. Manzon."

She described the consequences of his actions as "catastrophic," adding that we will never know what the two children killed in the crash would have done with their lives.

This is a developing news story. More to come.