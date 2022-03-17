Ontario man wanted in fatal hit-and-run has fled the country, police say
A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Mississauga last month that left a woman dead has fled Canada, Peel police say.
On the evening of Feb. 20, 24-year-old Kavita Chodhary was about to cross the road at the intersection of Derry Road East and Cattrick Street when she was struck by a vehicle.
Chodhary sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Four days after the crash, police said they identified the driver and located and seized the vehicle involved. At the time, police did not release the driver's name as they were in the process of obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the driver, 19-year-old Pawan Malik of Brampton. He is wanted for failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.
Police said Malik fled Canada after the collision.
"When he is located, the Crown intends to seek his extradition so that he may be prosecuted for the alleged offences," police said.
They continue to ask anyone with information on Malik's whereabouts to contact the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
