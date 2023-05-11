Ontario man scores major lottery prize with numbers he picked with his eyes closed

An Ontario man won a major lottery prize with numbers he picked with his eyes closed.

“When choosing numbers, I often close my eyes and poke my ticket with a pencil,” Robert Farr, 53, of Peterborough, Ont., told the OLG Prize Centre when he picked up his winnings.

Farr was at the store when he found out his Lottario ticket was a winner of about $1.2 million.

“The store clerk handed me a long validation slip and I thought, ‘What just happened?’ I felt numb!” he said.

With his winnings, Farr says he will invest, donate to charities, and help his relatives.

“I’m happy to be financially stable. It feels very good,” he said.

The winning ticket was bought at Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.