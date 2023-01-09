Ontario man pleads guilty to transporting two people into the U.S. across the Niagara River

An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to transporting two people across the Niagara River into the United States nearly four years ago.

In a news release issued by the Justice Department, Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright said that in May 2019, Edwin Ramirez-Cordones, 46, also known as “El Fuerte,” launched a boat into the Ontario side of the river with two individuals on board that he “knew were not citizens or nationals of the United States.”

Officials said Ramirez-Cordones navigated the boat across a stretch of river into Lewiston, NY although he knew the dock he arrived at was not a designated port of entry.

The river, which runs between Canada and the U.S. from Niagara-on-the-Lake in the north and Fort Erie in the south, measures less than 500 metres wide in some places.

After Ramirez-Cordones dropped off the two passengers in Lewiston, he returned to Ontario and was to be paid US $ 8,500, according to a Buffalo court.

Following an investigation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Ramirez-Cordones pleaded guilty to “bringing an alien to the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry,” which officials said carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of US$250,000.

Ramirez-Cordones is set to be sentenced on May 19.