Ontario man dies in Minnesota snowmobile crash, local police say
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 11:24AM EST
BUYCK, Minn. -- Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say an Ontario man has died in a snowmobile crash.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash on the Cook Area Snowmobile Trail just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the crash happened on a straight part of the trail just after a curve.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Melvyn Russell MacDonald of Fort Frances, Ont., was second-to-last in a larger group of snowmobilers when he left the trail and struck a tree.
MacDonald was thrown from the snowmobile and died at the scene.