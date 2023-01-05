Ontario man denied $1,700 refund for item he claims he returned to Amazon

An Ontario man who tried to return a camcorder purchased online through Amazon says he was shocked when he was told he sent back the wrong item and that he would not be getting a refund.

"I want my money back. I sent it to them, I did the tracking and I did everything correctly," Newcastle resident Michael McKelvie told CTV News Toronto.

McKelvie is an avid photographer and videographer. Many of the purchases he makes for his hobby are through Amazon.

“The ease of commerce, the prices, the selection and of course the delivery make it a good choice,” McKelvie said.

He says he’s returned items in the past without issue, but in September, he bought a Canon camcorder for $1,695 through Amazon. When the video camera arrived, he says it didn't have some of the features he expected, so he decided to send it back.

McKelvie said he followed Amazon's return policy and received a tracking number from Canada Post, but was told Amazon never received the package.

“They never acknowledged receiving it even though, within a couple of days, I had tracked it by Canada Post and confirmed it was there," he said.

McKelvie said he was then told he’d returned the wrong item and he wouldn't be getting a refund.

In an email from Amazon, he was told: “It appears we received the incorrect item…and no compensation is provided for incorrect items sent to Amazon.”

McKelvie said he sent back the exact same camcorder that was sent to him.

“I know what I sent back and it was the exact same camera."

CTV News reached out to Amazon and a spokesperson said, “we carefully inspect every returned item to accurately determine its condition. An Amazon associate removes the item from the packaging and inspects it to determine whether the item can be sold again.”

“Not every returned product can or may legally be resold or donated for hygienic or product safety reasons. In those cases, we will recycle products where possible.”

After CTV News contacted Amazon they agreed to look into McKelvie’s situation and when they did they decided to give him a full refund, which McKelvie called “a relief.”

“They contacted me three times and they told me my credit was finally going to come through and it did," McKelvie said.

If you buy something online and have to send it back, follow the return policy instructions to the letter, track the package, keep receipts and any other information that can help you prove you returned it.