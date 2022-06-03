Ontario man concerned his twice-rescheduled concert tickets are lost in cyberspace

Undated photo of a live concert venue (Photo by Vishnu R Nair) Undated photo of a live concert venue (Photo by Vishnu R Nair)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton