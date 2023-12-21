TORONTO
Toronto

Ontario man charged after allegedly driving 173 km/hr before fatal September collision

Yellow caution tape (Credit: Pexels) Yellow caution tape (Credit: Pexels)

A 33-year-old Ontarioman has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death following a fatal collision in September.

Police say the two-vehicle collision occurred in Clearview, Ont. on Sept. 23, just before 8am in the area of 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale.

A 31-year-old woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of one of the vehicles, as well as an infant passenger, was transported to a Toronto trauma centre for non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple other passengers, including another child, were transported to alocal hospital for minor injuries.

A subsequent investigation revealed the accused from Adjala-Tosorontio Township, Ont. was driving 173 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone, police say, which was confounded by poor weather conditions. Police say the driver also failed to stop at a stop sign.

On Dec. 19, police arrested the driver and charged him with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague

An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News