TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario man charged after 71-year-old pushed to the ground at TTC subway station

    A suspect in an aggravated assault investigation at Don Mills Station is shown in these surveillance camera images. (Toronto Police Service) A suspect in an aggravated assault investigation at Don Mills Station is shown in these surveillance camera images. (Toronto Police Service)
    A Sudbury man has been arrested after allegedly pushing another man to the ground shortly after he exited a subway train at Don Mills Station last week.

    The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on March 13.

    Police say that the victim, a 71-year-old man, had just stepped off an eastbound train when a suspect approached him and pushed him with both of their hands.

    The victim fell and struck his head on the ground as a result, police say. His injuries have been described as serious.

    On Saturday police released surveillance images of a suspect and made a public appeal for information.

    Less than two days later, police have confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

    Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

    Lefebvre was due in court on Monday morning.

    Police continue to investigate.

