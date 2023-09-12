Ontario man charged after 2 young people were inappropriately touched

Durham police arrested a man after two youth were inappropriately touched in Bowmanville, Ont. over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday in the area of Quick Trail and Green Road.

Officers said a group of youth were walking in the area when a man approached them, asking for bus stop information.

Then, the man allegedly started touching two of the youth inappropriately.

Clarington, Ont. resident, Mohammad Sidiqi, 57, is facing charges, including one count of sexual assault and two counts of assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators “want to ensure there are no further victims” and are urging witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with new information related to the incident is asked to call Det. Const. Soto of Major Crimes Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5676, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.