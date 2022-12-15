Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group

This photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice which appears to shows tactical gear, ammunition and grenades on top of an Islamic State flag was allegedly sent by Facilitator-1 to a confidential source when asked for proof that the money being raised by members of a group chat that support IS was going to the terrorist group. (Department of Justice) This photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice which appears to shows tactical gear, ammunition and grenades on top of an Islamic State flag was allegedly sent by Facilitator-1 to a confidential source when asked for proof that the money being raised by members of a group chat that support IS was going to the terrorist group. (Department of Justice)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton