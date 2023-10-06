Toronto

    • Ontario man, 61, allegedly threatened to kill woman if she didn't give him $60K

    A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022. A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022.

    A 61-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a woman if she didn’t pay him $60,000, according to York Regional Police.

    Officers said a woman visited York Regional Police District #4 to report the incident on Sept. 26, which took place in Vaughan.

    The victim told police the suspect asked to meet with her about a loan. During the meeting, the suspect allegedly demanded she fork over $60,000 or he would kill her. Then, he allegedly claimed he knew where she and her family members lived.

    Police said the victim was able to leave.

    Investigators identified the suspect and learned he was already on federal parole for previous criminal convictions for unrelated offences.

    York police arrested Phillip Macdonald, of Vaughan, who is facing charges for extortion, criminal harassment, uttering death threats, possess substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

    While Macdonald has been arrested, police said the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

