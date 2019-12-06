TORONTO -- An Ontario man is facing terror charges after being arrested on Friday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team confirmed they had charged a 22-year-old Guelph man.

Ikar Mao will appear in a Brampton court on Friday, the RCMP said.

Mao was arrested in Turkey and in was held in custody there. There are no convictions registered in Turkey, the RCMP said.

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," RCMP Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer, said.