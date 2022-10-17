Ontario makes big changes to how long campers can stay at most popular parks

Campers used to being able to book three-week trips at an Ontario provincial park may have to adjust their plans this summer.

Starting in 2023, the maximum length a group can stay at some of the busiest Ontario parks will be reduced from 23 nights to seven of 14 nights between the Canada Day and Labour Day long weekends.

The new rules also apply to backcountry and roofed accommodations.

The change was announced in a letter sent to park users on Monday.

“With reservations on the rise, it has become more difficult for people to make reservations at some of our busier parks,” the letter says. “Reducing the maximum length of stay at select parks will provide more people with the chance to camp and experience Ontario’s Parks.”

Over the last two years, demand for campsites in Ontario has increased drastically. Some experts attributed this to the public health measures put in place during the pandemic, in which residents were being urged to stay home except for essential reasons.

Sites at campgrounds started to fill up months earlier than normal. Some campers even started mass-booking sites, only to cancel or reschedule them at a later date. Residents noted that some of these permits were resold on sites like Kijiji.

In August 2021, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks vowed to clamp down on campers reselling sites for profit.

Ontario Parks says that camping has grown steadily over the last several years, from 4.3 million campers in 2014 to 6.6 million campers in 2021.

The maximum length changes only apply to select parks, but most appear to be popular and busy destinations.

There also may be flexibility for longer stays for trips that overlap with the two long weekends.

Here is a full list of Ontario parks that will be changing their maximum length policies:

Parks where campers can book for a maximum of seven nights during peak summer:

Algonquin

Bon Echo

Killbear

Pinery

Sandbanks

Parks where campers can book for a maximum of 14 nights during peak summer:

Arrowhead

Awenda

Balsam Lake

Bass Lake

Blue Lake

Bonnechere

Charleston Lake

Chutes

Craigleith

Darlington

Driftwood

Earl Rowe

Emily

Esker Lakes

Fairbank

Finlayson Point

Fitzroy

Fushimi Lake

Grundy Lake

Halfway Lake

Inverhuron

Ivanhoe Lake

Kap-Kig-Iwan

Kettle Lakes

Killarney

Lake St. Peter

Lake Superior

Long Point

MacGregor Point

Mara

Marten River

McRae Point

Mikisew

Mississagi

Murphys Point

Nagagamisis

Neys

Oastler Lake

Pancake Bay

Point Farms

Port Burwell

Presqu’ile

Quetico

Rainbow Falls

Rene Brunelle

Restoule

Rideau River

Rock Point

Rondeau

Rushing River

Samuel de Champlain

Sauble Falls

Selkirk

Sharbot Lake

Sibbald Point

Silent Lake

Silver Lake

Six Mile Lake

Sleeping Giant

Sturgeon Bay

Turkey Point

Wheatley

Windy Lake

The maximum length of stay remains 23 nights for all other provincial parks