TORONTO -- The Ontario government is expected to make an announcement about paid sick days during a press conference this afternoon, a source tells CP24.

Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy are expected to make the announcement at 3:15 p.m. at Queen's Park.

Premier Doug Ford, who is self-isolating at home after coming in contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, is not scheduled to appear virtually for the announcement.

Last week, during a press virtual conference Ford said his government was working on rolling out "one of the best" paid sick days programs in "conjunction with the federal government."

"We're going to come up with a very strong program to protect the workers," Ford said. "There's no other province in this entire country that will have the program that we’re going to be laying out, nowhere close."

Ford has rejected calls several times during the pandemic for a provincial paid sick day program, saying the federal government already has one in place.

Paid emergency leave was also a key recommendation from the Ontario Science Advisory Table, which said symptomatic employees have been showing up to work largely because missing a shift could jeopardize their ability to purchase groceries and pay other essential bills.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D’Mello