TORONTO -- Ontario's long-term care minister is defending the province's decision not to mandate COVID-19 shots for nursing-home workers as some of the largest operators in the sector introduce stricter policies.

Rod Phillips says the province's policy guidelines for the sector have been a "great success" so far.

Those rules see employees declare their vaccination status and require regular testing for unvaccinated people, who must also take a course on the benefits of immunization.

Phillips says immunization rates among long-term care staff have risen to more than 90 per cent since the rules took effect months ago.

His comments come after a group of major long-term care chains announced unvaccinated staff would be placed on unpaid leave if they don't get their shots by Oct. 12.

Chartwell Retirement Residences, Extendicare, Responsive Group Inc., Revera Inc., and Sienna Senior Living said the stronger policy is necessary as the more contagious Delta variant spreads amid a fourth wave of infections.

