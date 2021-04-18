Advertisement
Ontario lowering age cutoff for AstraZeneca vaccine to 40
In this Monday, March 8, 2021 file photo a health worker shows the media how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
TORONTO -- Ontario says individuals 40 years old and over will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings starting on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health confirmed the news to CP24 Sunday evening.
“I can confirm that based on current supply, Ontario will begin offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 40 and over at pharmacy and primary care settings across the province effective Tuesday,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.
