TORONTO -- Ontario says individuals 40 years old and over will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings starting on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news to CP24 Sunday evening.

“I can confirm that based on current supply, Ontario will begin offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 40 and over at pharmacy and primary care settings across the province effective Tuesday,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

More to come.