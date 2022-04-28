Ontario lottery winner has two weeks to claim $10K
The countdown is on for one Toronto-area resident who won $10,000 in the lottery last year.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) said the winning ENCORE ticket was sold in Scarborough. It was picked on May 12, 2021 during the LOTTO 6/49 draw.
According to the OLG, the winner has two more weeks to claim their prize.
"The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098," officials said in a news release issued Thursday.
The winning numbers are 2 3 1 3 1 5 8.
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's longer-range forecast: Well above seasonal
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A rather uneventful weather outlook
