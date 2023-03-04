Ontario Liberals set to vote on leadership process at AGM

W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison

A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.

Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms

Pressure mounted Saturday on Ukrainian troops and civilians hunkering down in Bakhmut, as Kyiv's forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts say may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.

    WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region

    A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.

  • Army training will be held in London, Ont. Saturday

    Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers of 31 Canadian Brigade Group will be conducting training in London, Ont. this weekend. On Saturday, soldiers will march along local roadsides, near Wolseley Barracks, in uniform with their personal weapons, which will remain unloaded at all times.

