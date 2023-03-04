Ontario Liberals pick new voting process for leadership race
HAMILTON - Ontario Liberals voted Saturday to forge ahead with a new system for selecting their next leader, shedding the delegated conventions of old as the party seeks renewal and recovery from two consecutive electoral disasters.
Members attending the party's annual general meeting in Hamilton this weekend overwhelmingly voted for a one-member-one-vote system. Proponents say the process is more democratic, and that delegated conventions put too much power in back rooms.
Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said the vote represents change, which is good for a party looking for renewal.
“(Delegated conventions were) something we did for a long time, a few decades and now we've decided, let's do something different,” he said.
“I think it allows for a greater democratic process, accessible, available.”
Fraser said the AGM is the party's largest in 20 years with about 1,500 attendees, adding the energy - particularly among young members - is exciting.
“That's the thing that gives me hope, gives me energy, that sense of belief, that belief that we can do things that will improve the lives of Ontarians,” he said.
The race to replace former leader Steven Del Duca has not yet officially started, though three contenders are openly exploring bids: MP Nate Erskine-Smith, MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and current provincial caucus member and former MP Ted Hsu.
Members are set to pick a new party executive Sunday at the AGM, and one of their first orders of business will be to set the rules and timelines for the upcoming race.
Fraser said in a speech earlier Saturday that the leadership race is important, but not only for the end result.
“It's about the journey,” he said.
“Done right, that journey takes us to every corner of this province. It makes us work where we need to work. We invite new members. We listen to Ontarians where they live about the things that are most important to them, and we have a healthy debate about ideas and aspirations.”
Doing that groundwork, Fraser said, will hand the new leader a party with a stronger foundation and put them in a better position to fight the next election in 2026.
The party's fortunes fell sharply in the 2018 election, during which the Liberals went from a majority government to lacking enough seats to secure official party status in the legislature.
The devastating loss caused much soul-searching, but the following year members voted down a proposal to move to a one-member-one-vote system.
The next election in 2022 produced another disappointing result for the party, still several seats away from official party status.
Three veteran Liberals recently led a campaign debrief and their report pointed to factors such as an “unpopular” leader, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of overarching vision, and insufficient training or support for local campaigns as contributing to their loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.
Bus with 40 children crashes in French Alps; 21 injured
A bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday, leaving the driver and his partner hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
Rosenberg says foreign interference inquiry should be 'on the table': Read the full interview
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
How Alex Murdaugh's son helped solve his own murder and convict his father
Alex Murdaugh denied he was anywhere near where his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were brutally killed. But it was one of his victims -- his son -- who would provide key proof after his death that legal experts ultimately led to his father's conviction.
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Montreal
-
Warped ceilings, cracking noises? Don't forget to clear snow from your roof, experts warn
The heavy snowfall this season, combined with this week's snow, may have added weight to many roofs in Quebec. To avoid accidents with unfortunate and even tragic consequences, Quebec's building regulator (RBQ) has some advice. Unusual cracking noises, warped ceilings, cracks appearing on certain walls, interior doors that jam or rub: if these signs appear, there's a good chance that the residence's roof is overloaded due to the weight of snow.
-
Paul St. Pierre Plamondon says he encountered his most hostile audience 'by far' in England
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he met "by far" his most hostile audience in England during his European tour, which officially ends Saturday. In front of a British audience, he spoke about the end of the compulsory oath to King George III for the elected members Quebec's national assembly.
-
Funeral of former Quebec minister Nadine Girault held in Laval
A final tribute was paid on Saturday to former Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) minister Nadine Girault, who died of lung cancer last month at age 63.
London
-
February home sales in London, St. Thomas lowest since 1995
A big drop for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region last month.
-
Hundreds brave the cold waters at Port Stanley to raise funds to support children with cancer
Many people braved the cold Saturday morning by jumping into the water at Port Stanley’s Little Beach to support Childcan.
-
City of London outfits rink for crokicurl, Tim Horton’s Brier kicks-off at Budweiser Gardens
The City of London has transformed the Rotary Rink Covent Garden Market into a crokicurl rink to celebrate the Tim Hortons Brier.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener extends snow event until Sunday
The City of Kitchener is extending its snow event that was declared Friday until Sunday night.
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Winter storm warning lifted for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents were digging themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm brought heavy snow, strong winds, and even thunder and lightning from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Ottawa
-
Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario has ended after a storm dumped more than 20 cm of snow on Ottawa. Environment Canada reported 24 cm of snow at the Ottawa Airport as of 3 p.m. Saturday, pushing this winter's total beyond 300 cm since Nov. 1.
-
Driver caught going 160 km/h in blizzard on Highway 17
Ontario Provincial Police say a blizzard didn't stop a driver from speeding on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley overnight.
-
No injuries after garage fire in Barrhaven
No one has been reported hurt after a garage fire in Barrhaven.
Windsor
-
Windsor Port Authority asks federal government for more cameras
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master, Peter Berry, was in Ottawa this week asking the government for more cameras.
-
Windsor police recover jacket worn by suspect in brazen bank robbery
Windsor police have recovered a jacket with a red dye stain that was worn during a bank robbery in South Windsor last month.
-
Damage estimated at $650,000 for Essex house fire
The cause of an Essex house fire that closed a section of Talbot Road Friday remains undetermined, fire officials say.
Barrie
-
Two people found dead inside home in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon OPP are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Saturday.
-
Barrie's first robotics competition launches students on pathway toward science
Students across Ontario were in Barrie on Saturday, participating in the region's first robotics competition.
-
Vanilla Ice brings 90s hits to Casino Rama
An iconic rap artist brought some of his most popular hits from over the past few decades to Simcoe County Friday night.
Atlantic
-
N.B. youth advocate’s recommendations draw criticism
Child, Youth and Seniors’ advocate Kelly Lamrock issued recommendations this week on how to uphold the rights of children with special needs in New Brunswick classrooms.
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
Calgary
-
After 4 months of treatment, CTV anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw spreads the message about colorectal cancer awareness
When CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw got her cancer diagnosis, her first impulse was to keep it a secret.
-
2 people, 2 dogs dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident
Two people and two dogs died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.
-
Calgary freestyle skier Brendan MacKay crowned halfpipe world champion
Brendan MacKay's gold-medal performance in the men's halfpipe highlighted a three-medal day for Canada at the world freestyle skiing championships on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire
Fire officials say a Main Street building is expected to be a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.
-
'I'd never seen one in the wild before': an up close encounter with a Lynx in Grand Beach
A Winnipeg man can now cross spotting a Lynx in the wild off his bucket list after a close encounter with the notoriously reclusive feline in Grand Beach, Man. last month.
-
Oilers' offence takes off, grounds Jets 6-3
EDMONTON -- When you have teammates like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it is pretty easy to be overshadowed, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to step into the spotlight in a career year.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police respond to 4 stabbings in 10 hours
The Vancouver Police Department says first responders were strained by four stabbings in a 10-hour period between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
22-year-old man dead after Boundary Road stabbing, Vancouver police say
A 22-year-old man is dead after a stabbing near the Vancouver-Burnaby border Friday night, according to Vancouver police.
-
Surrey nurse suspended for delivering narcotics through mail slot to wrong address
A Surrey nurse has been suspended for two days and ordered to undergo remedial education after admitting to delivering narcotics through a mail slot in September 2021.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response
The City of Edmonton activated its cold weather response Saturday in order to help keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe.
-
Oilers, Jets take one-sided matchup to Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are heading in different directions now at a very important point in the season -- coming out of the NHL trade deadline.
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.