Liberal MPP Marie-France Lalonde is jumping into federal politics, announcing today that she will seek the nomination for the Ottawa-area riding of Orleans.

Lalonde was one of just seven provincial Liberals who held onto their seats after a bruising election defeat that saw the former government reduced to a collection of independent MPPs.

A former social worker and co-owner of a retirement home, Lalonde’s first foray into politics saw her elected as a MPP in 2014.

She went on to serve in Premier Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet as both minister for community safety and corrections and francophone affairs.

Since the election, Lalonde began entertaining the idea of running for party leader and only began considering federal politics after Liberal MP Andrew Leslie announced he would no longer seek re-election in Orleans.

Lalonde indicated to reporters last week that she will wait out the results of the riding nomination before deciding whether to step down as an MPP.