TORONTO -- Ontario is expected to extend the province’s state of emergency by 28 days as the legislature sits briefly this afternoon.

Speaking at his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the session, noting it is too early to begin lifting any sort of restrictions put in place in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Along with passing the emergency act, a limited number of members of provincial parliament will discuss a bill that will cover various topics, such as education, childcare and municipal housing amid the global pandemic.

Twenty-eight MPPs will sit in the chamber on Tuesday at 1 p.m. – complying with the province’s rules surrounding physical distancing. Fourteen will be representative of the Progressive Conservative Party, eight will be with the New Democratic Party and two will be from the Liberal Party. Other representatives will include Mike Schreiner, the Leader of the Green Party, the Speaker and Independent seats Jim Wilson and Randy Hillier.

Unanimous consent is expected, a statement from the Office of the Government House Leader said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the emergency session, Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath said “the NDP will vote in favour of today’s bill and allow it to pass immediately,” but added that she recognizes that many Ontarians are still facing hardship.

“We all know that a lot of people are watching the bills pile up at home and are looking at a bank balance that won’t pay the rent or the mortgage,” she said on Tuesday morning. “The federal government support package is of course welcome relief, but it has taken too long to arrive – it’s slow to reach people and it excludes a lot of people and businesses, leaving them to fall right through the cracks. They need the provincial government to catch them.”

Horwath went on to state that she believes “new measures” should have been included in the bill being discussed this afternoon, including financial assistance for those who “fell through the cracks.”

A state of emergency was initially declared in Ontario on March 17. One day before the 14-day order was set to expire, Ford announced an extension for an additional 14 days.

A state of emergency declaration can be extended by no more than 14 days with approval by the Lieutenant Government, but it requires a vote by the legislature to be extended by 28 days.

The declaration gives the government the power to enact orders, such as prohibiting travel, establishing emergency shelters and hospitals and closing public and private facilities. It also allows the government to fix prices for necessary goods, services and resources.

Furthermore, the declaration does not include the extension of individual orders, such as school closures, non-essential businesses halting operations, and the limiting of gatherings of more than five people.

As of now, Ontario schools are scheduled to resume on May 4 and the list of essential businesses allowed to remain open in the province is in effect until April 23. These items can be extended by the province individually as they do not require legislative approval.

Ontario has recorded nearly 8,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, including more than 300 deaths.

Ford is also expected to speak to the media alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips at 2 p.m.

Following Tuesday’s sitting, the legislature is expected to adjourn until the emergency act is lifted.