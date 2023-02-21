Ontario legislators set to return to Queen's Park with health reform on agenda
The Ontario legislature is set to resume sitting today after a two-month winter break that began in December.
The province is expected to introduce legislation containing heath reforms promised last month.
The legislation will include allowing private clinics to perform more surgical procedures and diagnostic tests among other changes designed to deal with massive backlogs.
The province says the next session will also see legislation on boosting skilled trades and mining critical minerals.
But Premier Doug Ford's relationship with developers will hang over the new legislative session.
Ford and his housing minister have denied any wrongdoing after the province opened up the protected Greenbelt last fall to build homes.
(The Canadian Press)
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
How Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown in Ontario
It was December 1952, the Cold War was raging and in a rural Ontario community a nuclear reactor had just partially melted down – the first serious reactor accident in the world. The partial meltdown at the experimental Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories, about 200 kilometres north of Ottawa, was significant for the changes to reactor safety and design it helped usher in.
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
Feds' hiring of international group to advise on unmarked graves called 'misstep'
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says there are many problems with a $2 million contract Ottawa recently signed with an international group to get its advice on unmarked graves.
Montreal
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Police investigate 2nd homicide of 2023 after woman's body found in Montreal apartment
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after a woman's body was found Sunday in a home in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in The Village: Montreal police
A 41-year-old man was sent to hospital after he was stabbed Monday night near the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Atateken streets.
London
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
'We're all in this together': Woodstock Museum sharing COVID-19 pandemic stories
There are items and images that became symbols of the COVID-19 pandemic, but what a new exhibit at the Woodstock Museum sought to do is capture experiences and shine a light on how the community handled a challenging time.
Kitchener
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A collision in Cambridge has closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge
Tech expert weighs in on Netflix Canada password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crackdown on password sharing this week.
Early return of Canada geese shocks Puslinch Lake residents
Dozens of Canada geese have made an early return to Puslinch Lake and according to one wildlife expert, they’re not the only animals that could see a population boom this spring.
Northern Ontario
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
Ottawa
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
Governor General joins crowd marking 1 year since war's start in Ukraine
Ukrainian supporters organized a 'Stand with Ukraine' flash mob with diplomats in attendance on Monday. Among them was Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.
Celebrating Family Day in Ottawa
No Rideau Canal Skateway for Winterlude was no problem as people headed indoors where the ice and the crowds were perfect.
Windsor
Crime spiralling out of control following relocation of Downtown Mission, according to nearby residents
Residents living near the Downtown Mission of Windsor say crime has spiralled out of control since the agency moved to 875 Ouellette Avenue in June 2022.
'Ice storm' possible for Windsor-Essex. Here's when it could arrive
Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
Local convenience store owner gives back to community on Family Day
A convenience store in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood is giving back to families in need.
Barrie
Police investigating homicide after downtown Barrie confrontation turns violent
Police in Barrie are investigating a homicide after a violent confrontation between a group of individuals in the city's downtown core Monday morning.
Ont. table tennis coach confirmed dead amid allegations of sexually assaulting young girl
The table tennis coach from Newmarket facing allegations of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Newmarket has died.
Driver, 20, trying to impress crowd faces impaired charges
Early Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man was arrested in Owen Sound for impaired operation after being found to have double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood while driving.
Atlantic
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
Wildly swinging oil prices will continue, and provinces like N.L. can gain: professor
As the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices plummeting to historic lows, emails obtained by The Canadian Press show Newfoundland and Labrador was quietly bracing for two of its offshore oilfields to be abandoned by their owners.
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
Calgary
'I will never find any peace': Mother of police shooting victim demands more mental-health training
In her dimly-lit front room, Shelley Croston is unable to fight back tears as she holds a childhood photograph of her son Mitchell, who was killed by a Calgary police officer last week.
Additional footage requested as homicide detectives continue investigation into Calgary woman's death
Calgary police have expanded their request for footage as they investigate the homicide of Judy Maerz.
The Kids Are All Right: Allison, Ersson lead Flyers to 4-3 win over Flames
Improving his record to a perfect 6-0-0 to begin his NHL career, Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has joined an exclusive club.
Winnipeg
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
RCMP searching for missing Manitoba woman, wanted man
Manitoba RCMP believe a missing woman and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may have been seen in Winnipeg.
'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.
Vancouver
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
'She's just fun:' Woman celebrates 111th birthday in Vancouver
At 111 years old, Merle Millicent Romney O'Hara can still make every day amazing—according to her beloved caretaker at Vancouver's Haro Park Centre.
Family Day in B.C. celebrated amid mounting financial challenges
Recognizing the increased financial strain on parents in B.C., a Vancouver restaurant marked Family Day by giving away free meals for kids.
Edmonton
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament
Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.