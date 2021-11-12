TORONTO -- Most public health units in Ontario are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and ICU occupancy could hit 200 early in the New Year, according to new modelling data released by Ontario’s science table Friday.

All but eight of Ontario’s 34 public health units saw a surge in cases from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8, with Sudbury seeing the biggest growth in case counts.

However, the science table said the immediate future of case counts is unclear due to the recent surge of infections.

The increase of virus spread across the province is attributed to colder weather and people spending more time indoors, the lifting of some capacity limits last month, and more indoor gatherings.

As a result, the science table recommends a "deliberate pause on reopening" for the time being, wearing masks properly indoors and getting fully vaccinated to reduce virus spread.

Testing rates have remained relatively flat throughout the past couple of weeks but the positivity rate has steadily increased.

“Testing is flat, but positivity is rising in several Public Health Units. This indicates a real rise in cases,” the science table wrote in a presentation released on Friday.

The province’s current positivity rate stands at 2.5 per cent, up from 1.8 per cent a week ago.

As of Nov. 8, the effective reproduction number, which corresponds to the average number of additional infections caused by one infection, was at 1.25, well up from a month ago when it was one.

Although cases are rising across most regions in the province, hospital and intensive care occupancy remain stable, but ICU rates are likely to increase, according to the science table.

In a “more likely” scenario, the science table predicts that ICU occupancy will hit 200 beds in January, and in a “possible” scenario it could hit 250.

The science table notes that all scenarios assume that all health restrictions remain in place.

In last month’s modelling, the science table projected that lifting more measures prematurely could drive a new wave despite strong vaccine coverage.

The table predicted that case counts would hover around 500 per day through November as contact between individuals increased.

Today the province reported 598 new COVID-19 cases, down from 642 cases on Thursday and from 563 a week ago.

Over the past few weeks, case counts have been rising gradually causing the seven-day rolling average to hit 537 today, a notable increase from 404 a week ago.

To date, 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

The latest modelling comes after the Doug Ford government announced earlier this week that it would pause the lifting of more public health restrictions in some high-risk settings.

The government was supposed to lift capacity limits on Monday at food and drink establishments with dance facilities, such as wedding venues, strip clubs and bathhouses, provided that the venues require proof of vaccination.

However, the government said the restrictions would remain in place for the time being “out of an abundance of caution.”

Last month, the government unveiled its plan to lift all remaining public health restrictions by March, including mandatory masks and the vaccine certificate system.

More to come.