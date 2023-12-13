TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario housing minister to make announcement amid Peel Region uncertainty

    Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is set to make an announcement Wednesday amid reports the Doug Ford government may be changing its mind on dissolving Peel Region.

    The Hazel McCallion Act, which passed in June, carved the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become single-tier, independent cities by 2025.

    At the time, the government had fast-tracked the legislation through Queen’s Park, skipping public consultation that would have deferred a third reading vote. Instead they set up a five-person transition board that would review issues such as finance, governance and shared core services within the region.

    Mississauga’s mayor, and now Ontario Liberal Leader, Bonnie Crombie praised the decision while Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he was hesitant to deal with the financial ramifications.

    Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said she didn’t want it in the first place but indicated she supported the government’s reasoning.

    Since then Brown, as well as Peel Region’s paramedic union, has expressed concerns about tax increases and emergency services in Brampton. City officials said that data from Deloitte found that the dissolution would result in a one-time tax increase of about 38 per cent across the three municipalities.

    Crombie, meanwhile, said the initial 2019 report contained “dubious methodology” and had skewed results.

    If Calandra announces a reversal of the Hazel McCallion Act Wednesday, it will be his third major policy reversal since he took over the housing file in September.

    The other two policies included the government’s decision to carve up the Greenbelt and alter urban boundaries without proper consultation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News