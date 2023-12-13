Ontario housing minister to make announcement amid Peel Region uncertainty

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is set to make an announcement Wednesday amid reports the Doug Ford government may be changing its mind on dissolving Peel Region.

The Hazel McCallion Act, which passed in June, carved the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become single-tier, independent cities by 2025.

At the time, the government had fast-tracked the legislation through Queen’s Park, skipping public consultation that would have deferred a third reading vote. Instead they set up a five-person transition board that would review issues such as finance, governance and shared core services within the region.

The news conference will be streamed live at 1:30 p.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app

Mississauga’s mayor, and now Ontario Liberal Leader, Bonnie Crombie praised the decision while Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he was hesitant to deal with the financial ramifications.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said she didn’t want it in the first place but indicated she supported the government’s reasoning.

Since then Brown, as well as Peel Region’s paramedic union, has expressed concerns about tax increases and emergency services in Brampton. City officials said that data from Deloitte found that the dissolution would result in a one-time tax increase of about 38 per cent across the three municipalities.

Crombie, meanwhile, said the initial 2019 report contained “dubious methodology” and had skewed results.

If Calandra announces a reversal of the Hazel McCallion Act Wednesday, it will be his third major policy reversal since he took over the housing file in September.

The other two policies included the government’s decision to carve up the Greenbelt and alter urban boundaries without proper consultation.