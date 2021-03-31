TORONTO -- The total number of people battling COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care units has reached a record-breaking high never seen before in the province, according to a new report.

The latest Critical Care Services Ontario report, obtained by CTV News Toronto on Wednesday morning, shows there are currently 421 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the province with COVID-19.

The total marks the highest number of COVID-19 patients in critical care at one time since the pandemic began. The last time the ICU admission total surpassed 400 was in January during the height of the pandemic’s second wave.

Thirty-two people were admitted to ICUs in the last 24 hours, the government agency report stated on Wednesday, after a single-day record of 46 yesterday.

Health-care workers and experts have been warning the province that hospitals will become overwhelmed by the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Anthony Dale, the president of the Ontario Hospital Association, recently noted that the province could face a new surge in patient transfers and cancelled surgeries amid the third wave.

He said intensive care units across Ontario are seeing younger patients, with more severe cases of COVID-19, which is putting a strain on the system.