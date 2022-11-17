Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
Jones’ office did not say exactly what she would be speaking about, but the announcement comes as hospitals in the province report being overwhelmed with paediatric patients amid an early wave of respiratory illnesses.
Earlier this week Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore urged people to mask up indoors, especially around young kids if you have even mild symptoms of illness.
Local and provincial health authorities, including Toronto’s top doctor, are also urging people to get their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to help curb the spread of infection.
A wave of infections among kids has been made worse by shortages of children’s pain medications, a problem the federal government said this week it is trying to fix by importing more of the products, though it has been short on details so far.
The announcement will be streamed live at 10 a.m. on CTV News Toronto and the CTV News app.
