Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'

A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.

What home prices are Canadians searching for most?

After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.

What causes lake-effect snow?

It takes just the right conditions to produce lake-effect snow, but when they come together, it creates some of the most extreme winter weather found anywhere on the planet. Perfectly blue skies can turn to a blinding snow storm in minutes, producing snow amounts that will bury your ruler in a couple hours.

