TORONTO -- Ontario students returning to elementary school in September amid a mix of online and in-class learning will also be met with a new math curriculum that includes financial literacy, coding and "back to basics” fundamentals.

The Progressive Conservative government has long promised to change up the inquiry-based math curriculum, arguing that test scores through the Education Quality and Accountability Office have slowly been decreasing over the last five years.

The curriculum presented on Tuesday was developed after two years of consultation with parents, math educators, academics and math experts, the government said, and has been divided into six sections.

This is what students will learn come September 2020:

Financial literacy

The learning of financial literacy between Grade 1 and Grade 8 is the biggest difference between the two math curriculums. In this new strand, students will need to demonstrate an understanding of Canadian currency, financial management and consumer awareness.

Here are some examples of what students will be learning:

Grade 1: Students will learn about Canadian coins up to 50 cents and bills up to $50.

Grade 2: Students will identify different ways of representing money up to 200 cents in coins and up to $200 in bills.

Grade 3: Students will estimate and calculate change for simple transactions.

Grade 4: Students will identify various methods of payments, estimate and calculate the cost of items. Students will also learn about the concepts of spending, saving, earning, investing and donating.

Grade 5: Students will learn how to estimate and calculate the cost of transactions including taxes, design sample basic budgets and understand the concepts of credit and debt.

Grade 6: Students will learn the advantages and disadvantages of payment methods, identify financial goals, and learn about interest rates and fees.

Grade 7: Students will compare exchange rates, convert foreign currencies, and create a sample budget.

Grade 8: Students will create a financial plan to reach a long-term goal, accounting for income, expenses and tax implications.

Socio-emotional learning skills in mathematics and the mathematical processes

This is the second new strand in the province’s math curriculum and focuses on giving children the confidence they need to learn and think critically. It will also be integrated into other strands in the curriculum “in order to promote a positive identity as a math learner.”

No firm examples were provided in this strand, but the curriculum notes that it will help students identify and manage emotions such as stress and anxiety, communicate effectively and maintain motivation as they work through challenging math problems.

Numbers

This strand represents the Ontario government’s return to basics ideas and focuses on the learning of numbers, fractions, percentages and “properties and relationships.”

The expectation is that students will be able to not only develop an understanding of numbers but also how they can be used and applied in everyday life.

Algebra

Students will then take their understanding of numbers and learn to identify patterns and make predictions, “including those found in real-life contexts.”

Those in Grade 1 will work on determining patterns, solving problems and creating “computational representations of mathematical situations by writing and executing code.”

Grade 8 students will compare repeating, growing and shrinking patterns, determine pattern rules, evaluate algebraic expressions and “read and alter existing code involving the analysis of data in order to inform and communicate decisions.”

Data

By the end of each grade, the government says that students should be able to “manage, analyse and use data to make convincing to make convincing arguments and informed decisions, in various contexts drawn from real life.”

This strand will include sections on data collection, sampling and organization.

Grade 1 students, for example, will learn to display data sets in charts while Grade 8 students will use “mathematical language” to describe relationships between variables and make arguments.

Spatial sense

This strand will focus on describing and representing shapes, locations and movement using geometric and spatial properties. Students will construct three-dimensional objects, plot and read coordinates, and learn to measure length, area and mass.

