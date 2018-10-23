

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The provincial government has halted the funding to expand three post-secondary campuses in Markham, Milton and Brampton.

On Tuesday, the Progressive Conservative government said the expansion of York University into Markham, Wilfrid Laurier University into Milton and Ryerson University into Brampton will no longer be funded as the province faces a $15 billion deficit.

“Our government is being forced to clean up the irresponsible and reckless financial decisions of the previous Liberal government,” Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities Merrilee Fullerton said. “In an election year, they made empty promises to Ontarians for programs and projects they knew they could not afford.”

Fullerton said they will not be able to follow through with the $325 million funding promised to these projects – $125 million for York University, $90 million for Wilfrid Laurier University and $90 million for Ryerson University.

“The ministry is working with the institutions to understand what has been completed and if there is termination or reasonable wind-down costs,” she said. “Our government would be willing to consider a business case for how these projects may proceed in the absence of provincial capital funding.”

In reaction to the government’s sudden decision, two of the three institutions issued statements regarding the funding.

Wilfrid Laurier University said in a statement that while it appreciates the financial challenges the province is facing, it is “deeply disappointed by the sudden news.”

“Laurier has worked with the Town of Milton and numerous community partners since 2008 to bring the benefits of post-secondary education to this fast-growing community,” the statement said.

“The site of Laurier’s proposed Milton campus is strategically located mid-way along the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor, a perfect location for contribution to the tremendous economic potential associated with this partnership and which would benefit the entire province.”

York University called the decision “unexpected” in its statement.

“York and Seneca’s joint bid was approved by the provincial government in May 2015 in recognition of the increasing demand for high-quality post-secondary education and workplace-based learning oppourtunityies in York Region, one of the fatest growing major urban areas in Ontario,” the statement said.

The statement added that the funding agreement between the university and Ontario triggered the start of the project.

“The City of Markham and York Region have committed land, additional funding and essential planning support for the new campus. The $252 million Markham Centre Campus project is already well underway, with the design and development planning phase completed.”

York University said construction for the site was set to begin later this fall.