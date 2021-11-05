TORONTO -- The Ontario government says it is spending more on schools, students and teachers this year, despite an apparent reduction in base funding for education revealed in the Fall Economic Statement.

Thursday’s financial update showed education base funding would be $30.8 billion. That number is down from $31.26 billion earmarked in the initial 2021 budget.

When asked about the difference between the numbers, the Ministry of Finance, which provided the update on the province’s books, said that including time-limited funding for COVID-19, child-care subsidies and teacher pension contributions, total funding for education is increasing by $230 million between 2020-21 and 2021-22. But it did not address the base funding numbers.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Education provided CP24 numbers showing that while base funding is lower, $760 million in “COVID time-limited” funding was added for education. That brings the government’s total spending on education to $31.56 billion.

A spokesperson for the ministry said that at the time of the March budget the extent of COVID-19 funding wasn’t fully known, so it was included in the base amount. The Fall Economic Statement updates the province’s plan based on more recent information, the spokesperson said.

The ministry has not said how long the COVID-19 funding will continue or what will happen with education base funding in 2022-2023.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said parents should take a holistic approach when examining Ontario school funding figures.

“When you consolidate all of the investments across all of the ministries, including our partner Ministry of Health for example which is providing roughly $86 million because we are doubling the number of public health nurses in schools,” Lecce said. “When you consolidate all of the ministries and all of the investments we are making in public education, currently as the (Fall Economic Statement) demonstrably presents to families, spending is projected to be up over $230 million this year.”

He said other items sent to school are procured by other ministries and therefore do not show up in his ministry’s budget.

“We are working with every ministry possible, for PPE provided by another ministry, nurses are provided by public health, when you add it all up we are spending more than we ever have.”

The Ontario Liberal Party issued a statement on Friday saying there was no reason for base funding education to be cut.

“Students, parents and education workers deserve answers on why Doug Ford would cut funding for our schools at a time when investing in schools is critical,” Party leader Steven Del Duca said. “Ford is stealing from our children’s future to help buy a highway for his ultra-rich friends,” referring to the controversial Highway 413, that is now entering the design phase.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said Thursday that the Ford government was “shockingly taking more money out of public education.”

Editor’s note: This story was changed on Saturday, Nov. 6 to reflect further details provided to CP24 by the Ministry of Education.