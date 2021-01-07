TORONTO -- As Ontario Premier Doug Ford considers whether to keep elementary students home for a longer period of time, new provincial data has raised "significant concerns" about the spread of COVID-19 among school-aged children over the Christmas holidays, sources tell CTV News Toronto.

New data currently being reviewed by Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health shows the positivity rate among children aged 12-13 quadrupled over the course of December, building the case for an extended closure of in-school learning.

A senior government source told CTV News Toronto the dramatic increase in the positivity rate is "alarming" and has "raised significant concerns about kids returning to school next week."

"Most troubling, the positivity rate for kids aged 12-13 years old increased from 5.44 per cent in late-November, early December to nearly 20 per cent in the early new year," the source told CTV News Toronto.

Ford has a cabinet meeting scheduled on Friday, exactly two weeks after the province-wide lockdown began, and is expected to announce a decision on schools this week.

The data under review shows a steady increase in the number of positive cases and the positivity rate among elementary students over the course of December.

During the week of Nov. 29, the positivity rate among children between the ages of four and 11 was 5.22 per cent, after 580 children tested positive for COVID-19. By the week of Dec. 27, the province recorded a 116 per cent increase in the positivity rate among the same age group, jumping up to 15.66 per cent, with 720 positive cases.

Similarly, during the week of Nov. 29, 187 children aged 12-13 tested positive for COVID-19 in the province putting the group's positivity rate at 5.22 per cent. By the week of Dec. 27, there was a 98 per cent increase in the positivity rate among that age group, up to 19.78 per cent after 284 children tested positive.

The Ford government continues to insist that schools are not a source of transmission, despite the increase in positivity rates taking place while students were still in school.

But government sources insist the spread comes from community transmission and "concerning behaviour over the holidays" due to families ignoring provincial requests to travel for essential purposes only.

On Wednesday, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario penned an open letter to the premier, minister of education and provincial health officials asking for an extension of virtual learning amid a rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

"We have taken the extraordinary step to ask Public Health Units to use their authority to reconsider the decision to resume in-person learning for elementary students on Jan. 11, particularly in communities where the rate of community transmission is high and where other extreme public health measures have been deemed necessary," the letter reads.

"We ask that you reconsider your decision to resume in-person learning for elementary students on January 11."