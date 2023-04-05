Ontario gets a batch of weather warnings as heavy rain falls on province

Ontario residents won’t need an alarm clock to wake up this morning as the heavy drumming of 50 mm of rain graces the province on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall watch spanning most of the province, while a special weather statement and a severe thunderstorm watch is on the radar for the southern portion.

From areas near Toronto, including Barrie and Collingwood, to the northern edges of the province, nearly 50 mm of rain is forecast to fall and could exceed that in areas with multiple thunderstorms.

Parts of the province are facing dual weather warnings with freezing rain in the forecast in eastern and central Ontario, spanning from Parry Sound to Kingston and Huntsville to St. Lawrence River, including Ottawa, according to the national weather agency.

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements in the North York Region, Newmarket, Northern Durham Region, Orangeville, Innisfil, and Northern Wellington County.

A Colorado low is expected to bring at least 20 to 40 mm of rain in those areas, but there could be more in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms. The heaviest rain is expected this morning through the afternoon.

🧊 Freezing rain warnings have also been expanded in eastern and central Ontario⚠️



Parry Sound to Kingston

⏲️ overnight ➡️ late tomorrow morning



Huntsville to St. Lawrence River incl. Ottawa

⏲️ overnight ➡️ tomorrow afternoon



Alerts👉https://t.co/jMlerWe4AS#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/QidMraLBTG — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) April 4, 2023

Precipitation is expected to begin as freezing rain or ice pellets for areas east of Georgian Bay early this morning before changing to rain later this morning.