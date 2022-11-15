Ontario gas prices expected to drop this week

A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Montreal

London

  • Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?

    Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.

    Tom’s spot near Wellington and Commissioners roads, and his newly repaired electric wheelchair, as seen on Nov. 15, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued

    A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

  • Sarnia police say more resources needed to tackle street crimes

    Inside a Sarnia, Ont. warehouse, musician Mark Tetreault walks through his band’s rehearsal space. His band has been a fixture in the local music scene for 25 years, but devastation came earlier this month when the space was broken into, and about $16,000 worth of music gear was stolen — and he’s far from alone in being a victim of property crimes, or theft in particular.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton