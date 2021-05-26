TORONTO -- Ontario's fiscal watchdog will release a report today examining government spending on long-term care.

The Financial Accountability Office says the new report is based on the province's 2021-22 expenditure estimates.

It says the overview of the ministry will identify key financial issues including the government's promise to add and redevelop 30,000 long-term care beds.

The report will also examine the Progressive Conservative government pledge to increase the amount of average daily direct care per resident.

Last November, the government promised to establish a new standard that would see nursing home residents receive an average of four hours of direct care every day.

Premier Doug Ford has pledged to achieve the standard by 2024-25 and said the province will need to hire "tens of thousands" more personal support workers, registered practical nurses and registered nurses to provide the care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.