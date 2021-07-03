TORONTO -- The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire tore through an Oshawa apartment building Saturday morning sending two people to hospital and forcing dozens more to evacuate.

Emergency crews were called to 1420 Ritson Road South, near Valley Drive, sometime around 8 a.m.

Video footage from the scene shows flames erupting from the roof of the building. Thick black smoke can be seen through the windows and in the air.

Oshawa Fire Services has told CP24 that two people were rescued and transported to hospital by paramedics.

One victim was released from hospital Saturday afternoon, while the other victim remained in critical but stable condition.

Some pets also died in the fire, officials said.

Residents were evacuated from the building and sent to South Oshawa Community Centre for temporary shelter. A Durham Regional Transit Bus was also on scene to provide transportation for those in need.

It is not clear when, or if, tenants will be able to return to the building.

“Everything I've worked so hard for is gone. I know they're just things but it's so frustrating,” one resident said.

The resident said that by the time she put a leash on her dog and opened the door, the hallways was filled with “thick smoke.”

“I just made my way to the door, my eyes were burning and I was very, very scared.”

Some tenants also told CP24 that emergency crews have been called to the building numerous times after fires were reported in a unit in the building.

Oshawa fire said crews are set to clear the scene Saturday afternoon.

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and Oshawa Fire remain on scene.