Ontario family whose $35K trip was almost cancelled will get their passports in time

Milton, Ont. resident Tammy Glendinning said she burst into a happy dance after learning that her sons’ passports would be arriving in time for their early August $35,000 safari.

The family was growing concerned they would have to cancel the trip, which was gifted to them by their grandfather in 2019 before the pandemic.

“Everything happened so fast,” she told CTV News Toronto. “Because of your story, my local MP saw it on TV and he tracked me down late last night on Facebook and he’s like ‘are you THE Tammy?’”

“And he said we want to help.”

Glendinning sent passport applications for her teenage sons to Service Canada by mail in April. She originally tried to go to an office in Mississauga, but when she got there she was told that unless she was travelling in 14 days time, she shouldn’t line up.

As part of the application, she sent her sons birth certificates along as identification. As the deadline for their trip approached, she became concerned that she hadn’t heard anything—and she no longer had the documentation she needed to reapply.

"I followed the rules," she said earlier this week. "I did everything they wanted me to do."

Before today, Glendinning hadn’t heard from Service Canada other than receiving confirmation that her credit card had been charged.

When reached for comment on Thursday, Service Canada said, "after two years of travel restrictions, Canada is seeing a significant surge in demand for passports."

"Service Canada recognizes that the increase has resulted in lineups and longer wait times for service, and we understand the concern this may cause for clients. Due to high volumes, processing times are longer than usual. We may not always meet our service standards as a result."

The federal government’s website says that anyone travelling in more than 45 days is being asked to apply in-person or by mail. In these instances, passports may take up to 13 weeks plus mail time.

On Friday afternoon, Glendinning said that she heard from the passport office and that thanks to a nudge by Milton MP Adam Van Koeverden, she will be able to pick up the passports on Tuesday.

“My eldest son was just laughing at me because I was dancing,” she said after learning of the good news. “I might drink lots of wine tonight. I don’t know.”

Glendinning said she was incredibly grateful to everyone who helped get her story out there, adding the person at the passport office said that without the help of an elected representative, she would not have gotten them in time.

The family now has to apply for a tourist visa to enter Kenya, which can take two to 14 days—leaving them plenty of time before their Aug. 9 vacation.