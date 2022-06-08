Ontario family pays $13,000 for playground, contractor abandons project
If you’re planning to do a major home renovation or landscaping project, be careful not to pay too much money in advance in case there is a problem.
“We just wanted a nice safe backyard with a swing set for our children and the children in my wife’s home daycare,” said Marco Santelli, of Brantford, Ont.
Santelli said after his family moved to Brantford last year they decided to do a major backyard makeover.
In October of that year, Santelli said he found a contractor to do the work and they agreed he would install a soft rubber compound that a swing set would sit on along with other playground equipment, that would be safer for the children to play on.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Santelli found the contractor on Facebook and they agreed to a price of $26,337, but the contractor said he needed $13,000 to start the project. After the family paid that amount in installments over a two-week period, Santelli said the contractor never came back.
“I'm feeling angry and frustrated and exhausted by having to call him everyday and not getting answers back,” Santelli said.
The landscaper did visit the property several times and moved dirt around the yard, but the playground is not close to being finished, Santelli explained.
“For what he has done, I would say I highly doubt it's worth even $1,000 really," he added.
Santelli signed the contract with Adam Mitchell of AJM Landscaping in Brantford.
CTV News Toronto contacted Mitchell several times by phone, email and through his Facebook and Instagram accounts. None of our calls or messages were returned.
Santelli said he’s had the same experience and that Mitchell has not been back to continue the project for seven months.
Adam Mitchell of AJM Landscaping in Brantford, Ont. is seen in this undated image.
"I had to go to the bank and get [a] loan and I’m slowly paying it back and this is what I get," he said. “I want my money [back] because I have to hire someone else to clean up this mess."
For now, Santelli said his backyard will remain unfinished. He said his wife is devastated for the children and that their dream of a playground will have to wait.
"You pay for something and you’re supposed to get something back, but I didn't get anything back, absolutely nothing," Santelli said.
When doing any major renovation or landscaping job, try to come up with a payment schedule that is fair to you and the company doing the work. Pay in installments as work is completed to avoid a contractor quitting before the job is done.
If you pay up front and there are problems and some work is completed, the police will not usually get involved as it becomes a civil matter and a case that may have to be settled in small claims court.
Toronto Top Stories
-
INVESTIGATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Legault's party isn't updating its website in English this election because it's 'too expensive'
The ruling party of Quebec, the CAQ, hasn't updated the English version of its website since Jan. 13, even in the midst of election season. They haven't forgotten, the CAQ said -- it's just too expensive.
London
-
Will St. Thomas’ industrial mega-site lure region’s next big employer?
St Thomas is hoping a mega-sized industrial property will attract the region’s next big industrial employer.
-
Sarnia school closed to in-person learning after 'disturbing messaging' found on campus
North Collegiate Institute and Vocation School (NCIVS) will be closed to in-person learning Thursday after a “disturbing message” was found on school property, officials say.
-
Bridge training doubles as rope training for local rescue team
A member of the Huron and Area Search and Rescue (HASAR) team hung precariously, yet safely, off the edge of Goderich’s Menesetung Bridge Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Searching for Randy’s ring: Family looks for wedding band lost in fatal Cambridge crash
Nearly a month after a crash in Cambridge claimed the lives of two people, the family of one victim is looking for a wedding ring lost in the collision.
-
DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police
Brantford police have named a suspect in a nearly four-decade-old missing person case. Mary Hammond disappeared Sept. 8, 1983, and thanks to DNA, police believe they know who allegedly abducted and murdered her.
Northern Ontario
-
As most mask mandates end June 11, here's where are they still required in Sudbury
Ontario’s remaining COVID-19 mask mandates are set to expire this weekend.
-
Five $1M lottery tickets sold in these Ontario areas, one in the north
While the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Quebec, Ontario residents won more than a dozen large prizes, with two sold in the north. Here is where they were sold.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
-
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
-
Teen found guilty of murder in Ottawa Airbnb shooting
A teenager has been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at an Airbnb in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Police release video of shooting suspect in Windsor hotel homicide investigation
Windsor police are releasing new video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a hotel in Windsor.
-
College convocation returns with thousands attending in-person grad
For the first time in nearly three years, St. Clair College graduates got the chance to walk across the stage at graduation.
-
Three days of celebrations to mark Town of Tecumseh's centennial anniversary next month
The Town of Tecumseh will mark its 100th anniversary with a three-day celebration kicking off July 2.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man, 18, and Brampton boy, 14, arrested in violent Barrie carjacking
Police say a young Toronto man and a Brampton boy face a series of charges in connection with a shooting in Barrie on Tuesday that left the victim in serious condition.
-
Impaired driver with children in car charged after crashing into fire hydrant: OPP
A driver from Essa Township faces a slew of charges, including two counts of abandoning a child, after crashing into a fire hydrant.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Houston government won’t fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
-
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Calgary
-
Neighbour questions why 911 call deemed non-urgent after fatal dog attack
An alert resident trying to help an elderly neighbour, who was slumped against her garage door in a northwest alley after being attacked by three dogs on Sunday, says she requested an ambulance while on the phone with 911.
-
Canadian social media rampant with disinformation on Russia-Ukraine war, report states
A report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy found Canada is a target for pro-Russian disinformation on social media.
-
Severely injured man dies after being found on road near 17th Avenue S.E.
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
Winnipeg
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge
Wellington Crescent has reopened after a commercial truck got lodged under a bridge and cut off traffic for hours on Wednesday.
-
Canadian icon Fred Penner talks the dark origins of 'The Cat Came Back'
More than four decades ago Canadian kids were introduced to Fred Penner and his hit song 'The Cat Came Back' – but the original lyrics to the century-old folk tune had a pretty grim and violent message before the Canadian icon got hold of it.
Vancouver
-
'They fail special needs students': B.C. mom speaks out after son excluded from field trip
While the rest of his kindergarten class was enjoying a field trip, Luca sat in an empty classroom with his educational assistant. His mom says the school decided his disability would make it too difficult to include him
-
Surrey man sentenced for leaving scene of fatal 2019 motorcycle crash
A 66-year-old Surrey man has been sentenced to six months of house arrest and an 18-month driving prohibition for his role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist three years ago.
-
Truck collides with overpass in Richmond, closes Highway 99 south
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond were closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck collided with the Cambie Road overpass.
Edmonton
-
Wife of man accused of murdering girl in Edmonton home describes the day of killing
A woman has told an Edmonton murder trial she sought mental health help for her husband several hours before the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
Drug use, loitering banned on Edmonton transit under bylaw amendment
Edmonton has amended the Conduct of Transit Passengers bylaw in hopes of making the service safer for commuters and employees.
-
'We wanted this intersection to be safe': Pride Corner on Whyte Ave a big win for local queer community
Edmonton’s newly minted Pride Corner is the culmination of over a year of work by queer activists and allies - and all those who came before them.