Ontario families invited to watch cows saved from slaughterhouse 'dance and frolic' this weekend

An Ontario farmer who saved his cows from the slaughterhouse is inviting families to watch as they dance and frolic heading out to their summer pastures this weekend.

Mike Lanigan told CTV News Toronto he changed his farm in Uxbridge, Ont. seven years ago after having an epiphany trying to save a calf that was born premature.

“It was smaller than my son’s Newfoundland puppy, and I worked all day trying to keep that little calf alive,” Lanigan said. “You know it’s interesting, we can give them so much love and then all of a sudden turn off the switch.”

Lanigan, 66, shared his epiphany with Edith Barabash. The pair met more than a decade ago when she wanted to work as Lanigan’s cashier at the local market, then worked on his farm before helping him create a non-profit organization.

In 2016, Farmhouse Garden Animal Home was born which allowed the cows to stay on the farm.

“We are so grateful that we were able to save these animals, but also I feel like the sanctuary has a bigger part to play than even just the animals here because we have so many other things going on, like we do humane education, all kinds of programs,” said Barabash.

Each cow at the farm has been affectionately named — from Gordie who was born on the same day the Tragically Hip’s frontman Gord Downie died — to Sweet Sweet, Milkshake and Wayne. Lanigan said each of his 24 cows also have their own personality.

Cows at a farm in Uxbridge, Ont. frocking as they head out to their summer pastures (Farmhouse Animal Garden Home). Sunday will be a big day on the farm. After the cows are in the barn all winter, Lanigan opens the gates and lets the cows out to pastures so they can enjoy the grass.

“The grass is like the dessert table at the Mandarin,” Lanigan said. “The cows just can’t wait, and when you open the gate, they run like hell bent on leather, and they dance and frolic, usually.”

A group of cows at Farmhouse Animal Garden Home. Feeding and caring for the cows costs the non-profit around $30,000 a year. That’s why families are invited to purchase tickets as donations for Sunday, come to the farm, feed and pet cows, and see the annual ritual.

“This is so special. They kinda laugh and tease me at the coffee shop, but the good farmers understand because they love their cows. I’m just the lucky guy who doesn’t have to kill them.”